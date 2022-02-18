Don't Miss
Comilla seals BPL title beating Barishal by one run

Comilla Victorians sealed their third Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title beating Fortune Barishal by 1 run in the final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Barishal managed to scored 150 for 8 in 20 overs with the help of the two openers Shykat Ali and Chris Gayle’s 58 and 33 runs respectively.

Comilla Victorians’ Sunil Narine blasted 23 ball-57 with five fours and five sixes and Moeen Ali blasted 32 ball-38 with two fours and one six.

The Victorians scored 151 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs after their captain Imrul Kayes decided to bat first in the final berth against Fortune Barishal.

Line Ups:

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wicket-keeper), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam.

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wicket-keeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (captain), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Ariful Haque, Abu Haider, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.