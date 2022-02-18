Cumilla road accident claims five lives

Five people were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Julhas Miah, 60, and the passengers of the auto-rickshaw Zahirul Islam, 35, Mohammad Jalal, 40, and Saiful Islam, 33. But the identity of the rest one could not be known immediately.

Police said a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Cumilla-Syleth highway at Tutbagan area around 7:00am, leaving five people dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injued were admitted to Mainamati General Hospital, said Mainamati Highway Police Station officer in-charge Belal Uddin Jahangir.