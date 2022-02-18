Primary schools to reopen on March 1

In-person classes at primary schools will began on March 1, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education informed.

Confirming the news, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, public relations officer at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said an official notice would be published in this regard soon.

The ministry took the decision on Thursday night considering the declining trend of Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday, the government announced that the in-person classes will resume partially in secondary schools and colleges on February 22, and only students with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed in classrooms.

Earlier on January 21, the government announced the closure of schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions across the country until February 6 to contain the Covid-19.

On February 2, the government extended the closure of educational institutions by two more weeks.

Earlier, the government kept all educational institutions shut for more than one and a half years from March 18, 2020 to September 11, 2021 due to the Covid-19 situation.