Bangladesh reporte 13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc

Bangladesh registered 13 new deaths and 2,150 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate declined to 8.71 per cent from Friday’s 9.31 per cent from after testing 24,698 samples during the period, according to a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday, Bangladesh reported 24 Covid-related deaths with 2,584 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,944 while the caseload to 19,31,304.

Among the new deceased, seven were men and six women.

Five of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Chattogram, one each in Barishal, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 90.37 per cent with the recovery of 7,478 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.