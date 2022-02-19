Search committee finalises 20 names

A list of 20 persons, out of proposed 322 names, were finalised by Search Committee in its fifth meeting on Wednesday for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The meeting, led by Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan, was held at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Saturday.

Search committee members High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq have attended the meeting.

It began around 11:15am and ended at 1pm.