Search Committee meeting to select 10 persons from proposed list

The Search Committee has started its meeting to select 10 persons from the proposed names for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The meeting, headed by Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan, began around 11:15am at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge.

This is the fifth time meeting of the committee.

Search Committee has received 322 names from political parties, professional organisations and individuals and already shortened the list. Now from those, they will make a list of 10 persons taking all the suggestions into account and will submit it to the President.

Then, the president will select five names to form the next EC as per the law.

The search committee, formed by the President for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice on February 6 seeking names from the political parties and individuals. It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.