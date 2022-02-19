UK records 34,377 covid cases, down 25% on last week – with 128 confirmed deaths

The UK has recorded 34,377 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours, along with another 128 confirmed deaths from the virus.

This is down slightly – more than 25% on last Saturday’s figures – and continues the steady decline in Covid cases that has been seen throughout the month.

This is down just over 10,000 cases from yesterday and 30 deaths less than Friday’s figures as well.

The continuing decline in cases will come as good news as the country is set to scrap legal requirements to isolate when Brits have the virus.

It also comes after the second half of January saw a steady plateau of case rates just under the 90,000 mark which did not waver until late into the month and early February.