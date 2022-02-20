24 eminent personalities receive Ekushey Padak

Twenty- four eminent personalities on Sunday received Ekushey Padak, the country’s second highest civilian award, in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq distributed the prestigious award among the award recipients on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the Prime Minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganobahban, reports UNB.

This year Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous), and Mirza Tofazal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) have been recognised for their roles in the Language Movement.

Zeenat Barkatullah has been recognised for her contributions to dance while Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumas), Iqbal Ahmed, Mahmudur Rahman Benu for music, and Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumas), Afzal Hossain, Masum Aziz for acting.

Alhaj Md Motiur Rahman , Syed Muazzem Ali(posthumas), QABM Rahman, Amzad Ali Khandaker have been recognised for their contributions to the Liberation War.

MA Malek got the recognition for contributions to journalism while Md Anwar Hossain for role in science and technology, and Prof Gautam Buddha Das for education.

SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanasree Mahather have been recognised for their contributions to social work and Kamal Chowdhury, Jharna Das Purkayastha for contributions for language and literature.

Dr Md Enamul Huq, Dr Shahanaj Sultana and Dr Jannatul Ferdous as a team and Dr Abdus Sattar Mandal as an individual got the Ekushey Padak for their contributions to research this year.

State Minister for the Cultural Affairs Ministry KM Khalid presided over the programme.