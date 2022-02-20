Bangladeshi man ‘shot by Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi man was shot and injured allegedly by Khasia people along the Bangladesh-India border in Jaintapur Upazila of Sylhet.

The incident was reported around 9am on Saturday, some 457 meters away from the Dibir Haor border of the upazila, said a local reporter.

The injured, Md Emon Ali, 25, is currently being treated at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-19) Captain Lt Col Sohail Ahmed said the man went to the Indian side of the border to steal betel nuts. He was shot by the Indian Khasias when he tried to flee.

“He received three to four bullets in his body, but his family did not inform the law enforcers regarding the matter,” he added.

Golam Dastagir Ahmed, Jaintapur model police station officer-in-charge said they were trying to get detail information on the incident.