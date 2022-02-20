Central Shahid Minar Committee received by Tower Hamlet Speaker

Bangla Mirror Desk:

As the first citizen of the borough, Councillor Md Ahbab Hossain, the Speaker of Tower Hamlets, welcomed the representatives of the UK’s Central Shahid Minar Committee on Thursday, 17 February 2022, at the Town Hall, Mulberry Place.

The Speaker discussed various community issues, including the observance of Martyrs Day/International Mother Tongue Day 2022.

The Speaker represents the Queen as the First Citizen of the Borough, hosting events and welcoming visitors and community groups that benefit Tower Hamlets’ residents.

The delegation led by Secretary Nurul Islam included Bidhan Goswami, Abdul Ali Rouf and Ansar Ahmed Ullah, who were honoured by the reception given to them at the Town Hall. The delegation also commended Speaker Councillor Ahbab Hossain for his commitment to serving the people of Tower Hamlets with integrity and respect.