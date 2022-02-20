Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%

Bangladesh logged 21 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,987 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning following a downtrend in the cases.

The daily positivity rate declined to 7.82 per cent from Sunday’s 8.71 per cent after testing 25,411 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Saturday, Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid-linked deaths with 2,150 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,965 while the caseload to 19,33,291.

Among the new deceased, 14 were men and seven women.

Twelve of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Chattogram, two in Rangpur and one each in Barishal, Rajshahi, and Sylhet divisions, UNB reports.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 90.76 per cent with the recovery of 9,252 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.