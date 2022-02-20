Ekushey Padak-winning poet Quazi Rosy passes away

Ekushey Padak-winning poet and former member of the parliament Quazi Rosy passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka early hours of Sunday. She was 73.

She breathed his last at about 2:30am at the hospital where she had been undergoing treatment since January 30.

Her daughter Sumi Sikandar confirmed the death news this morning.

Coronavirus positive Quazi Rosy had been shifted to intensive care unit at night of January 30 as her health condition deteriorated, Sumi Sikandar said.

Sumi said her mother’s body was taken to their Segunbagicha residence from the hospital. As per family decision, she may be buried in Mirpur.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Quazi Rosy.

“In her writings, Quazi Rosy helped spread the ideals of the great Liberation War,” President Hamid said in a statement. “She also played an important role in the trials against the war crimes of 1971.”

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said her courageous role in the trial of war criminals will be remembered alongside her poetry.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Rosy was born in Satkhira on January 1, 1949. She received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Bangla Literation from Dhaka University.

She worked at the Department of Information and Department of Film and Publications for a long time before retiring in 2007 and joining politics.

She was elected to a reserved seat for women in the Tenth National Parliament in 2014. She was a member of the Parliamentary Library Committee.

For her contributions to poetry, she received the Bangla Academy Prize for Literature in 2018 and the Ekushey Padak in 2021.