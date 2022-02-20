No more Covid restrictions from Tuesday

The ongoing restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country will not be extended further after Monday (February 21), Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has said.

He disclosed it to journalists during a briefing after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday (February 20).

“There will be no restrictions from February 22 (Tuesday). The ongoing restrictions will not be extended further,” he said.

The government imposed restrictions on the movement of people from January 10 following the sudden spike of new Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country.

Later, the restrictions were extended till February 21 midnight.

Under the restrictions, no public gathering was allowed in both indoor and outdoor locations for social, religious, political, or government events. Schools and colleges were also shut down.