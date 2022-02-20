UK confirms 25,696 Covid cases, down 38% on last week – with 74 confirmed deaths

The UK reported 25,696 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, along with another 74 confirmed deaths.

This is down 38% on last Sunday and continues February’s marked declines in Covid cases.

The 74 confirmed deaths are up 22 on last Sunday’s 52.

This comes as cases continue their steady decline this month as the country is set to scrap all legal requirements to isolate.

From February 24, Brits who have Covid will no longer be required to legally self-isolate, meaning someone with it could go to the gym, on a walk, and to a restaurant.

This was brought forward a month from its original date in March in the Prime Minister’s final speech in the House of Commons before recess.

Speaking to the BBC today about the rule changes, Boris Johnson urged Brits not to throw caution to the wind.