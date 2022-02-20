UK PM Johnson likely to end all Covid-19 restrictions, to unveil plan this week

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reiterated his intention to end the UK’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions, saying he would lay out a plan this week for “living with Covid.”

The prime minister is expected to confirm “all regulations that restrict public freedoms will be repealed,” according to a statement on Saturday. Johnson earlier this month said he plans to end the legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive.

“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” Johnson said in the statement, Bloomberg reported.