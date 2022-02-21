22 injured in AL-BNP clash over paying homage at Shaheed Minar

Raipur Municipality unit Awami League president Kazi Jammed Kabir Bakki Billah said, “BNP leaders and activists chanted anti-government slogans from their procession when they went to pay homage at the Shaheed Minar in the morning. When we wanted to stop them they threw brickbats at us which left 10-12 of our leaders and activists seriously injured.”

A case is under process in this regard, he added.

Raipur upazila unit BNP general secretary Nazmul Alam Mitu said, “We came to Gazi Market peacefully in the morning after placing floral wreaths at Shaheed Minar. Leaders and activists of Awami League attacked us while distributing breakfast among the activists.”

“At least 10 to 12 of our leaders and activists are receiving treatment in hospital with head and body injuries,” he added.

Raipur Police Station OC Shipon Barua said they have brought the situation under control.

“Police have been deployed in various places to prevent further clashes. So far no case has been filed by any party,” the OC said.