Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Monday reported 1,951 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight nine lives.

The country reported 6.94 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 28,097 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 1,299 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,974 people and infected 19,35,242 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 17,63,258 after another 8,674 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 91.11 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.50 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,974 fatalities, 12,722 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,838 in Chattogram, 2,130 in Rajshahi, 3,706 in Khulna, 975 in Barishal, 1,318 in Sylhet, 1,408 in Rangpur and 877 in Mymensingh division.