President, PM pay homage to language heroes

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina early Monday paid their glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

On behalf of the head of the state, his Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar early today.

After that, on behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Representatives of President Abdul Hamid and also Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace while playing the immortal song on Amar Ekushey–“Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”.

The President’s military secretary was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the President, the Prime Minister’s military secretary placed the wreath there.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language heroes.

The day will also be observed around the world as the Unesco recognized February 21 as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999.

Like some other national events, this year’s programme is being observed in a limited scale due to COVID-19 pandemic.