The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of the current year will be held on June and August in this year respectively.

“The reviewed syllabuses of Bangla second, English first and second papers of the SSC and HSC exams for 2022 have also been rearranged after being more edited,” said Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, reports BSS.