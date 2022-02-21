Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road

Sunamganj Correspondent : Local people blocked the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway on Monday with the body of a 40-year-old man, who died allegedly in police custody.

The protest took place around 12 pm in the Paglabazar area of Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Shantiganj upazila of the district causing a long tailback on the highway for three hours.

The deceased was identified as Ujir Mia, 40, of Shatru Mardan village of the upazilla, who was arrested by Santiganj Police on February 9 in a theft case and was produced before the court on the following day.

However, Ujir Mia was granted bail on February 11 and was admitted to Kaitak Hospital of Chhatak after falling sick, said Kazi Muktadir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Saantiganj Police Station.

He died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The doctor can explain the cause of Ujir’s death,” said the OC.

However, Ujir’s brother Dalim Mia said his brother was tortured at the police station after being arrested.

Following the death, outraged locals blocked the highway with the body of Ujir Mia, demanding justice allegedly for the torture in police custody.

On information, Sunamganj Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Saeed and Additional District Magistrate Anwar-ul-Halim rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that action will be taken against those responsible, subject to investigation.

Following the assurance from the officials, the locals lifted the blockade.