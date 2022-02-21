UK reports 38,409 new COVID cases, 15 more deaths

Covid deaths have more than halved in week with 15 more recorded in the last 24 hours and 38,409 cases.

Last week, 35 deaths were recorded and 53,616 cases.

It comes as The Prime Minister is expected to scrap all self-isolation, even for people who have the virus, from around Thursday.

He is also likely to confirm the date free lateral flow and PCR tests will be axed – although is not expected to actually happen this week.

The £500 self-isolation payment for low-income workers and legal powers for councils both face being scrapped.

And the Mirror understands he was weighing up whether to axe sick pay from day one of Covid isolation, despite fury from unions and Labour.

For holidaymakers, Passenger Locator Forms could be simplified further, or even scrapped completely if Transport Secretary Grant Shapps gets his way.

Travel testing, however, is likely to stay for unvaccinated people entering the UK for the foreseeable future.