Apsana Begum MP: “Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day is an opportunity to celebrate all the world’s languages and is a source of inspiration globally.”

Apsana Begum MP, marking International Mother Languages Day today at the Shaheed Minar (Martyrs Monument) at Altab Ali Park said,

“Honouring the Bangladeshi university students martyred for the Bangla language in 1952, has, of course, deep personal meaning for me as a MP of Bangladeshi origin – growing up in and now representing an area with a large Bangladeshi community.

“I know in my heart daily that I owe so much to those who came before me – who have had to struggle to keep our culture and language alive.

“International Mother Language Day also is an opportunity to celebrate all the world’s languages and is a source of inspiration globally.”

“Because ultimately linguistic diversity provides us with an opportunity to widen our horizons, and to learn from each other.”