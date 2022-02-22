Bangladesh reports 1,595 cases from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 1,595 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 16 lives.

The country reported 6.77 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 23,547 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 1,026 while six Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period, BSS reports.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,990 people and infected 19,36,837 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 17,71,615 after another 8,357 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 91.47 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.50 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,990 fatalities, 12,730 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,841 in Chattogram, 2,132 in Rajshahi, 3,707 in Khulna, 975 in Barishal, 1,319 in Sylhet, 1,409 in Rangpur and 877 in Mymensingh division.