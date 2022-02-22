Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh should decide what they would do with the tares, who do not like Bangladesh’s progress as well as hatch conspiracy whenever the country marches towards prosperity.

“Father of the Nation used to say one thing that the land of the country is so fertile where plenty of crops grow along with weeds. This is the reality that these tares will exist, but the Bengalis have to think about what they will do with them,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while presiding over a discussion, marking the Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conference.

The Awami League (AL) organised the discussion at the party’s central office in Dhaka, BSS reports.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the AL, said all have to remain alert regarding one issue that many conspiracies are brewed whenever Bengalis achieve something good or attain dignity or advance towards prosperity.

“Some vested quarters are always there among the Bengalis, who do not feel proud whenever any anything is achieved as they prefer to remain fastened with shackle,” she said.

AL Presidium Members, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman, and Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Education and Human Resources Secretary Samsun Nahar Chapa spoke on the occasion.

Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the function.

Dhaka South and North City AL president Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Coming down heavily on a section of people, Sheikh Hasina said that there are some people who never know how to live with self-dignity, as they are out to sell their self-dignity.

She continued that the section still exists in the society; consequently, these people keep their eyes closed no matter how much the country has developed as well as how the world appreciated the nation.

The Prime Minister said that this section of people feel embarrassed when discussion is going over the achievements, including Bangladesh’s graduation as a developing nation.

“Why they have such kind of mentality, and this is my questions,” she said.

The Prime Minister briefly described the role and contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Language Movement and Liberation War.

She added that a section of intellectuals had earlier tried to erase Bangabandhu’s name from the history of the Language Movement as well as the Liberation War.

The Premier said “It is a matter of regret that some intellectuals never gave proper credit to Bangabandhu for these contributions.”

But, the report of the Pakistani intelligence branch only mentioned Bangabandhu behind the Language Movement, she said, adding that the role of Bangabandhu was come to the light due to the intelligence reports.

She continued: “There were attempts to erase the truth, which is unfortunate, but I always believe that truth cannot be suppressed. One day, the truth will come to the light with its own glory and that becomes today’s reality.”

Referring to her remarks about Bangabandhu’s contribution in a function held in Bangla Academy, she said, Badruddin Umar wrote a huge article in the newspaper denying the truth.

Later, MR Akhtar Mukul wrote an article on the basis of information provided by her (Sheikh Hasina) denouncing the article of Badruddin Omar, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the country had achieved its independence through the path of the Language Movement and the Father of the Nation led that journey.

The Prime Minister said that Bangabandhu started the language movement in 1948 to establish Bangladesh as an independent country.

She said Bangabandhu was sent to jail repeatedly for his contribution to the Language Movement, adding, “Bangabandhu had been kept behind the bars at a stretch from 1949 to 1952.”

The Prime Minister said following Bangabandhu’s proposal, the State Language Action Council was formed comprising Chhatra League, Tamaddun Majlish and other student organisations in 1948.

This council called a general strike on March 11, 1948 across the country, she said, adding that the strike was the brainchild of Bangabandhu, who was arrested while picketing to enforce the strike.

In the subsequent days, she said that Bangabandhu was at the centre of all movements and struggles, for which he had to endure inhuman torture and persecution.