PCR test relaxed for UAE-bound passengers

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has said the UAE-bound passengers will no need to COVID PCR test in Dhaka six hours before departure.

A press release of CAAB confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The directive came into effect from 10am today.

Earlier, UAE ordered the passengers for two PCR tests–one 48 hours before the flight and another one six hours before departure.

As there is no such systems at three international airports in Bangladesh, many expatriots were facing troubles to go back to the country.