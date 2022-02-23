Antibodies developed by five times after booster dose: BSMMU study

As many as 98 per cent of people have developed antibodies in their bodies after receiving the second Covid vaccine dose, while antibodies have developed by five times in human bodies after receiving the booster dose.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice-chancellor and head of the study team Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed presented the study result at a press conference at the BSMMU on Wednesday afternoon.

The study was carried on 223 persons who received vaccine. was associated with the study as co-researcher. About 50 per cent of them were suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, and other diseases.

But no difference was observed in the production of antibodies after vaccination in those who were suffering from these comorbidities.

BSMMU Haematology Department’s chairman Professor Dr Md Salahuddin Shah, Pro-VC (Research and Development) Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain and Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain were the co-reachersers in the study.