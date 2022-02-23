Bangladesh reports 1,298 fresh cases, five deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 1,298 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight five lives.

“The country reported 5.58 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 23,274 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 739 while three Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,995 people and infected 19,38,135 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 17,79,687 after another 8,072 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 91.82 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.50 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.