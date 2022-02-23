Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday assured that the government will provide all necessary support for boosting export income from ICT products and services to US$5billion by 2025.

“There is a huge demand of Bangladeshi ICT products abroad and we have to utilise this opportunity to achieve our export income target,” he said.

Tipu Munshi came up with remarks while exchanging views with newly elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) at his secretariat office on Wednesday.

The BASIS delegation was led by its president Russell T Ahmed. Among others, BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, Vice Presidents Abu Dawood Khan and Fahim Hasan were present.

The minister mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced $5 billion ICT products export target at the inaugural function of Dhaka International Trade Fair.

He emphasized on more investment for the development of the ICT sector industries to utilize the skilled manpower in the ICT sector of the country.

The Ministry of Commerce is implementing a project to build skilled manpower in the ICT sector, he said.