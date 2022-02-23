Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz

Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by four wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The Tigers scored 219 for six in 48.5 overs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain’s magnificent 81 and 93 runs respectively.

Bangladesh restricted their Afghanistan counterparts for 215 in 49.1 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3 wickets while Shariful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each for Bangladesh after the host was put in to bowl first.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for the visitors with 67 off 84 balls hitting four boundaries and two over boundaries before being out by Shariful Islam in the 49th over.

Rahmat Shah (34 off 69), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (28 of 43) and Mohammad Nabi (20 off 24) also contributed to give the total some respect for the visitors.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the Player of the Match for his 81* (120) and 10-3-28-0

Afghanistan Playing XI: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Gulbadin Naib, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Yamin Ahmadzai, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Liton Das, 2 Tamim Iqbal (c), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shariful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.