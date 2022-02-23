Basir sentenced to 8 years in prison, Mizan 3 years in bribery case

A Dhaka court has sentenced suspended director of Anti-Corruption Commission Khandaker Enamul Basir to eight years in jail and suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman to three years in a case filed over a Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 passed the order on Wednesday.

The court also fined Enamul Basir Tk 80 lakh.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case, testified before the court in the case.

The trial had started through framing charges against the two accused in the case on March 18 last year.

On January 15 the same year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement in taking and giving Tk 40 lakh bribe.