Farhan, Shibani finally share official wedding photos

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and actor-singer Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala at Farhan’s parents house on Saturday.

The couple shared the first pics from their wedding on social media on Wednesday morning, Hindustan Times reported.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared posts sharing moments from the wedding.

Sharing a carousel of pics from their wedding day, Farhan wrote: “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Shibani also posted two separate posts on Instagram, with multiple pictures from the wedding, captioning them, “Mr & Mrs” and “Hey there husband”. The actors’ posts received congratulatory messages from both fans and industry colleagues.

The couple got married on Saturday. They tied the knot in Khandala at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s home, Sukoon. The wedding was a cosy family affair, which was attended by several of the couple’s friends from the industry too. Among the guests at the wedding were Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar, actor Hrithik Roshan and his family, and actor Amrita Arora among others.