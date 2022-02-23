New Secretary General of D-8 meets Foreign Secretary

The new Secretary General of the D8, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam called on the Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen on Dhaka and discussed about different undertaken programmes of the organisation.

During the meeting held at the State Guest House, Padma on Tuesday (Feb 22), Foreign Secretary Masud congratulated Ambassador Imam on his assumption of office as the Secretary General of D-8.

The Secretary General briefed the Foreign Secretary on various initiatives of the D8-particularly in the field of trade liberalization, technology and innovation, creation of Special Economic Zone for D8 member countries.

He also sought support from Bangladesh, as the chair, in coming up with special programmes marking the 25th anniversary year of the oganaization.

Foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh’s continued support to the initiatives of D8 in creating opportunities for the member states and expressed his desire to see a more effective and functional D-8 realising its full potential.

He also emphasized on how to better collaborate between the member states by leveraging experiences and skills of one member state for others on a complementarity basis, especially in trade and investment.

Mentionable, in 2021, Bangladesh took over the chairmanship of D-8, an organization formed in 1997 when eight member states, namely, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, agreed upon working together for joint socio-economic development of its member states.