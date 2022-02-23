UK records 39,656 daily Covid cases and 164 more deaths

The UK has recorded a further 39,656 Covid cases on Wednesday, according to the Government’s latest daily figures.

This compares with 41,130 positive cases reported the day before.

The daily case numbers includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test. The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A further 164 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, compared with 205 in the previous 24-hour period.