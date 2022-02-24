Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26

Bangladesh has set a target to vaccinate one crore people with COVID-19 jabs on February 26 as the country has taken all necessary preparation to conduct a nationwide mass vaccination campaign up to grassroots.

“We will conduct the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination on February 26… a total of one crore people will receive the first dose of coronavirus vaccine,” Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce told a virtual briefing on Thursday, BSS reports.

He said people will be allowed from now to receive COVID-19 vaccines without registration or any documents from any centre.

On February 26, we will complete administering the first dose of vaccination, Shamsul said adding all respective hospitals and vaccination centres have been directed to immunize coronavirus vaccine with any registration, .

On the day (Saturday), three vaccination centres will be set up each union across the country while five mobile vaccination centres will inoculate the people at each upazila while 10 mobile centres will extend their services at each district, the health service official said.

A total of 19,06,55,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered till February 23, 2022 across the country.

“A total of 10,65,55,270 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till February 23 while 8,0657002, received the second dose across the country during the same period,” according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 34,42,825 people have so far received the booster dose of COVID- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

Some 37,585 floating people across the country have so far received the first dose of vaccine.