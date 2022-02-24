Country’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 29,000

Bangladesh logged 10 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,516 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning as the positivity rate and the number of deaths keep declining.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 5.53per cent from Wednesday’s 5.58 per cent after testing 27,350 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 5 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,298 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,005 while the caseload to 19,39,651.

Among the new deceased, eight were men and two were women.

Of the deaths, three each were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two from Rangpur and one each from Khulna, Sylhet divisions

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 92.09 per cent with the recovery of 6,459 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.