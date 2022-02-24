Investigations into Sunamganj death after custodial torture at final stage, probe bodies say

Investigations into the recent death of a man — reportedly after torture in custody — in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj are in their final stage, according to the two probe bodies formed in this connection.

Wazir Mia (40) of Shatrumardan village of Shantiganj upazila was arrested in a cattle theft case on February 10 and was taken to Shantiganj Police Station. He died at a hospital on February 21. Family of the deceased alleged that Wazir succumbed to injuries due to custodial torture on February 10.

Sunamganj district administration and Sunamganj police later formed two separate committees to investigate the allegation.

The committees said their investigations are almost complete. However, while the district administration is expected to submit its report today, police report will likely take some more time, according to officials.

Talking to Additional District Magistrate Anwar-ul-Halim, also head of the three-member body formed by the district administration, said their investigation into the death was in final stage and they expect to submit their report today.