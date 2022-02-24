Kangana Ranaut’s Movie of the Month is coming to Bongo this Friday as “Thalaivii – Netri”

After the huge success of ‘Theri Shinghopurush’, the Video streaming platform Bongo is about to publish another blockbuster movie, the star-studded biopic Thalaivii, directed by renowned South Indian film director A.L.Vijay. ‘Thalaivii’ is dubbed in Bengali and released as ‘Netri’.

The famous film stars Kangana Ranaut, Aravind Swamy, Nasser, Bhagyashree and many others are featured. Amazingly, lead actress Kangana Ranaut, who played the role of Thalaivii, transformed her body and gained 20 kilos weight to match her character of the late actress cum politician cum former CM of Tamilnadu J. Jayalalithaa.

With the famous script writer Vijayendra Prasad, the director himself wrote the screenplay of this political drama. In addition, Thalaivii’s script was written by the same writer who wrote the script of blockbusters like Bahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manikarnika, Mersel etc.

‘Thalaivii’ first premiered in theaters in India on September 10, 2021. Afterwards it premiered on Netflix and received a huge response, even beating the Netflix original Sex Education.

Kangana will be seen as Jayalalithaa. In her inspirational life journey, she enters the Tamil film industry as a young actress. After that, she rises as a celebrity sweetheart, falls in love with the megastar cum Politician MGR and finally becomes Thalaivii, a powerful political figure.

Everything is portrayed in the film. Aravind Swamy will be seen in former actor cum Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR.

You will see how the romance between Jaya & MGR blossoms and flourishes but also their suffering under political consequences. Jaya suffers humiliation in parliament, but stays strong. That is why she is remembered as the iron lady and is honored by people as Amma.

There is a constant flow of thrills, conspiracies, love and sacrifices. So, look out for the movie, which will be released on February 25, 2022, on Bongo, the largest streaming platform in Bangla. Stay tuned for more exciting blockbuster movies over the next few weeks.

Karoline Hoeppner, Head of Licensing & Distribution, Bongo, said, “We are extremely excited to bring the south renowned films as movie of the month which will totally entertain our mass audience. He also added that viewers will enjoy more exciting dramatic contents as well as live tv channels with exclusive originals on the OTT platform.”