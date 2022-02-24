Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon

The search committee on the Election Commission on Thursday evening submitted 10 names to President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury and author Professor Anwara Syed Huq entered the Bangabhaban some time before the evening.

However, the Search Committee chief Justice Obaidul Hassan did not go the Bangabhaban as he stayed at home for sickness, said Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

Two names have been proposed for each post.

The President will now review the names to select five among them for appointing as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four other Election Commissioners (ECs), Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists at the Bangabhaban gate following the meeting of the Search Committee members with the President.

He said that the chosen names would “soon be published” through a gazette notification.