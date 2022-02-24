UK 125 Covid deaths and 38,933 cases in a 24-hour

UK daily coronavirus infections have fallen 24 per cent on last week’s rate – as Brits no longer need to isolate when infected.

A further 38,933 people tested positive for the virus today, which is down 55 per cent on figures seen this time last month.

Cases have continued to fizzle out in recent weeks as the grip of Omicron weakens on the UK.

Omicron has been proven to be a milder strain of coronavirus, but it’s still important that everyone gets vaccinated – as that’s the best way to protect the most vulnerable in society.