Bangladesh clinch ODI series keeping one match in hand

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by a huge margin of 88 runs in the second ODI held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The Tigers have won the three-match series keeping one match in hand.

Liton Das’s fantastic ton and Mushfiqur Rahim’s half-century gave Bangladesh a big lead of 306 runs. In reply, the Afghans were all out for 218 runs in 45.1 overs. As a result, the host Bangladesh won the series with one match in hand with a big victory of 88 runs.

Opener Liton Das struck 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 balls.

Taskin Ahmed was great with the ball today. There were two maidens in the spell of ten overs, he returned two half-centurions Rahmat and Najib for just 31 runs. Besides, Shakib took 2 wickets for 38 runs. Mostafiz, Shariful, Mehdi Miraj, Mahmudullah and Afif claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh won Wednesday’s first match of the series by four wickets.

The third and final match will be held on Monday at the same ground.