Bangladesh requests its nationals in Ukraine to go to Romania

Bangladesh has advised its citizens who are in the south and southwest of Ukraine to go to Romania.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday said the Romanian government will make arrangements for their two-day stay and then arrange for their return to Bangladesh under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest, UNB reports.

‘The Bangladesh Embassy in Romania will issue a more detailed notice shortly,” he said.