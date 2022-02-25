Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths, positivity rate drops to 5.48%

Bangladesh logged 11 more Covid-19 deaths and some 1,406 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Friday.

The positivity rate has further dropped to 5.48% during the period, a DGHS press release confirmed this afternoon.

With the latest figures, the country’s death toll reached to 29,016 and the case tally to 19,41,057.

Bangladesh reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,516 fresh cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate slightly declined to 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery kept increasing to 92.38 per cent with the recovery of 6,936 more patients during the 24-hour period.