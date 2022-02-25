UK Bangla Reporters’ Unity welcomes ‘Joi Bangla’ as the national slogan

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Leaders of the UK Bangla Reporters’ Unity have welcomed and congratulated the Government of Bangladesh from London on the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting on 20 February 2022 to make Joi Bangla the national slogan.

On Wednesday (February 23, 2022) in East London – UK Bangla Reporters Unity office, at an event to commemorate Martyrs Day speakers gave this congratulation.

The event was chaired by Ansar Ahmad Ullah, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and conducted by Muhammad Sajidur Rahman, General Secretary of Reporters Unity.

Those who spoke were Vice President Matiar Chowdhury ; special correspondent of Bangla Mirror, Muhammed Shahed Rahman ; former Secretary of Reporters Unity, ATM Moniruzzaman, editor of British Bangla News ; Muhammad Saleh Ahmed, UK correspondent of Banglanewsus.com ; Ashraful Huda Babul, senior reporter of Jaganathpur Times amongst others.

The speaker said that on 10 March 2020, the Bangladesh High Court ruled to adopt the slogan ‘Joi Bangla’ as the national slogan of Bangladesh. Although late, the cabinet meeting on 20 February 2022 decided to make Joi Bangla the national slogan.

The speakers further said that during the Liberation War of Bangladesh at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971, this slogan inspired the people in their liberation struggle. Never have Bengalis given such a strong, cohesive and significant slogan. So that politics, culture, country and language is expressed in a single verse “Joi Bangla”. Joi Bangla slogan was the source of inspiration for Bengalis during the War of Liberation. At the end of a successful operation or after the victory of the war, the freedom fighters would inevitably celebrate the victory by shouting “Joi Bangla”.