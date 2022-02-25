UK reports 31,933 Covid cases and 120 deaths as weekend daily figures axed

There have been 31,933 Covid cases recorded in the UK on Friday.

In the latest figures,s there were 120 deaths recorded in 24 hours within 28 days of a positive test.

The vaccination rollout continued to be a great success with a total of 139,698,351 jabs administered across the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency announced there will be changes to the daily Covid updates.

Weekend updates on the figures have now been dropped and Monday’s dashboard will include figures from the previous two days.

Their tweet read: “We’re changing the way we report our #COVID19 daily dashboard, starting from tomorrow (26 Feb) – there won’t be weekend updates & on Mondays we’ll update the dashboard to include figures from the weekend.”

It has been reported the daily figures will be scrapped around Easter time.

All the remaining Covid restrictions were axed under Boris Johnson’s living with Covid plan from Thursday.

Mr Johnson announced people would no longer be legally required to self-isolate when they tested positive with the virus – although they have been advised to exercise “personal responsibility”.

At the press briefing, he said: “Because of the efforts we have made as a country over the past two years, we can now deal with it in a very different way, moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility, so we protect ourselves without losing our abilities and maintaining our contingent capabilities so we can respond rapidly to any new variant.”

However, the Prime Minister warned the pandemic was not over despite the lifting of all restrictions.

“Today is not the day we can declare victory over Covid,” he added.