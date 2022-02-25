Ukrainian President: 137 killed, 316 hurt in 1st day of attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed and 316 wounded, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine

President Zelensky shared the death toll during a video address early Friday.

The victims are soldiers and civilians, and at least one child is among the dead, Al Jazeera reports. Ukraine’s interior ministry said 13 border guards on Zmiinyi Island were killed amid Russian shelling, reports Agencies.

Zelensky also declared that he is still in Ukraine, despite Russia wanting to “destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state. I am staying in the government quarter together with others. The enemy has designated me as the target No. 1, and my family as the target No. 2.”