8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours

Bangladesh has registered eight deaths from Covid-19 and 759 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday (Feb 26), said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate dropped to 4.15% during the same period as 18,305 samples were tested across the country, said the DGHS in a press release.

Bangladesh registered 11 deaths and 1,406 cases on Friday.

The latest figures raise the country’s death toll to 29,024 and the case tally to 19,41,816.

Of the deceased registered on Saturday, three were reported in Chattogram division, two each in Dhaka and Rangpur divisions, and one death was reported in Khulna division.

Besides, 7,343 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 92.72%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 the same year.