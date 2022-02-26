Case filed, 22 held over murder of 5 family members in Bandarban

A case has been filed with Ruma Police Station in Bandarban district over the murder of five of a family members.

On Friday morning, a man and his four sons were hacked and then beaten to death by their rivals at Abu Para under Galengar union of the upazila.

The deceased were Lengrui Mro, 60, the head of Abu Para; and his four sons–Ronthui Mro, 45, Ringrao Mro, 35, Menwai Mro, 37 and Lenrung Mro, 42.

Hypi, wife of Lenrung Mro, filed the case on Friday night.

Following the case filing, police, in separate driv, detained 22 people in connection with the murder.