Day-long vaccination to one crore people begins

Mass vaccination campaign aiming to vaccinate one crore people with the first dose of COVID-19 began on Saturday morning.

The day-long programme started at 8am.

People from all walks of life are eagerly waiting from the early hours to receive the first dose. Long queues are seen at the centres. But the vaccination at some centres in the capital started from 10am.

“We will go door to door at grassroots level to fulfill the target of the mass vaccination campaign to be conducted at 8am this morning across the country.. . we have taken all necessary preparations to make the mass vaccine campaign a success,” said Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).