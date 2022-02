New Nation editor AM Mufazzal passes away

Eminent journalist AM Mufazzal, Editor of The New Nation, died of old age complications on Saturday (February 26, 2022) evening. He was 89.

“AM Mufazzal breathed his last around 6.40pm at his Uttara residence,” family sources said.

His first namaj-e-janaza will be held at National Press Club at 11:00am and second janaza will be held at Uttara Sector 4 Jame Mosque.

Later, he will be buried at the same sector’s graveyard.