Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections

Awami League-backed Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad (White Panel) won 17 posts, including president and general secretary, in the 2021-22 session election of Dhaka Bar Association.

Advocate Mahbubur Rahman and Md Firojur Rahman Montu have been elected president and general secretary.

Meanwhile, BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel (Blue Panel) got six posts.

Mahbubur Rahman got 7,026 votes while his rival candidate Md Khorshed Mia Alam got 4,051 votes. Md Firojur Rahman Monto bagged 6,058 votes while his rival candidate Sayed Nazrul Islam had 4,501 votes.

The other white panel winners are two vice-presidents–Delwar Hossain Patwari and AKM Shafiqul Islam, two assistant general secretaries–Imanur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Sayeed Siddique, treasurer Mohammad Nur Hossain, cultural secretary Taslima Yasmin Dipa, office secretary Mohammad Arkan Miah, sports secretary Mohammad Moniruzzaman Khan and seven executive members.

The Blue Panel winner are library secretary and social welfare secretary and four executive members.

The two-day annual election of the Dhaka Bar Association for the year 2022-2023 was held on February 23 and 24 where 11,285 voters, out of 19,847, cast their votes.